DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lessened by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,528,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,698 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 2.7% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $218,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 150,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,223,707. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

