Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and sold 15,915 shares worth $1,787,608.
NYSE DUOL opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.