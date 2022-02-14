Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and sold 15,915 shares worth $1,787,608.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUOL opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

