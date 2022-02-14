DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.68. 58,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,698. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

