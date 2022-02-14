Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $466,000 Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PROS were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 40.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.