Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $414,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

