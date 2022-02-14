Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,361 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.