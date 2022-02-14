Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.