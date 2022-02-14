Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

