E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$930.01 and last traded at C$930.01. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$935.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$914.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$914.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.
E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.