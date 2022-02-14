E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$930.01 and last traded at C$930.01. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$935.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$914.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$914.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

