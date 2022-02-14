EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $193.07 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

