Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EFL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
