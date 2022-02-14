Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EFL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.