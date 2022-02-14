Eaton Vance Management Has $42.17 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $42,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Black Knight by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Black Knight by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

