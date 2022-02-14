Eaton Vance Management Has $53.22 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AON were worth $53,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

