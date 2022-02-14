Eaton Vance Management Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Herc were worth $57,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HRI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

