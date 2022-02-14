Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $152.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.77 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

