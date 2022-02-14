Eaton Vance Management Sells 285,649 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $38,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.84 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

