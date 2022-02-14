Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,821,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $55,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 142.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

