Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,386. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
