Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,386. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 218,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

