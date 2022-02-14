Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

