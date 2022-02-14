Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 53,494 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.17. 19,606,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,107,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

