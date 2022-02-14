EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.