Einsteinium Price Down 13.7% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $6,991.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00291950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,344,232 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

