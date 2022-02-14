EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.77), with a volume of 388069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £264.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.66.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

