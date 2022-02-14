Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESBK opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.99. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

