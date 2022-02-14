Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0133 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $159,060.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

