Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $41.38. 116,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,479,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 144,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enbridge by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.