Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.75

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 8651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
