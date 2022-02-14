Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ET stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 385,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,250,234. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

