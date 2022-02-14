EnerSys Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

