Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,037.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,566.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,255.06.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

