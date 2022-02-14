Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480 over the last 90 days.

Shares of COIN opened at $194.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

