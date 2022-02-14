Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 70.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 249,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -370.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

