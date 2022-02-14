Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $629.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $675.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

