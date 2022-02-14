Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481,314 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.0% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

