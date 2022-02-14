Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $52.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Envista has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $3,998,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

