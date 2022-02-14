EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

