EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.