EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $74.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

