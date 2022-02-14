Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.28. 48,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

