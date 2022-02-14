Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 2seventy bio Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.65) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.41) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $64.00.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 over the last ninety days.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.