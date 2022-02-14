Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
EQC stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
