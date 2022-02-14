Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.