Era Swap (ES) Hits Market Cap of $24.18 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $136,159.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

