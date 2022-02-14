Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. 37,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.38) to €1.30 ($1.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

