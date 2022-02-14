Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,741 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

