Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $628.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $732.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

