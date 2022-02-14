Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

