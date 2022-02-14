Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $22,518,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 766,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

