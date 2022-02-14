Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

NYSE AON opened at $283.42 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

