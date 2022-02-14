Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,260 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.88 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.