EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.17% of EVERTEC worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $13,221,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,310. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.